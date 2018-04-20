Wilton real estate sales — April 13-19, 2018

real estate
33 Seir Hill Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 13  through April 19, 2018.

33 Seir Hill Road: Ramon J. and Leesa L. Pruett Ceron, to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc., $985,000.

172 DeForest Road: Wells Fargo Bank National Trust, to Austin and Kristin Miller, $589,900.

17 Woodchuck Lane: Christopher and Xenia Gross, to Christopher and Andrea Blake, $740,000.

88 Old Highway: Lois and Terry Swartzell, to Greg Hoffman and Amy Cloud, $825,000.

104 Pond Road: Kevin and Diana Prince, to Ke-Chin Wang and Pei-Chin Hsieh, $688,000.

