Wilton real estate sales — April 13-19, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 13 through April 19, 2018.

33 Seir Hill Road: Ramon J. and Leesa L. Pruett Ceron, to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc., $985,000.

172 DeForest Road: Wells Fargo Bank National Trust, to Austin and Kristin Miller, $589,900.

17 Woodchuck Lane: Christopher and Xenia Gross, to Christopher and Andrea Blake, $740,000.

88 Old Highway: Lois and Terry Swartzell, to Greg Hoffman and Amy Cloud, $825,000.

104 Pond Road: Kevin and Diana Prince, to Ke-Chin Wang and Pei-Chin Hsieh, $688,000.