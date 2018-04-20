Boys lacrosse: Tigers hold down WHS, 12-7

Ridgefield held the Wilton boys lacrosse team scoreless for the second and third quarters, paving the way for a 12-7 win on Thursday night in Ridgefield.

The Warriors (3-3) had taken a 5-4 lead into the second quarter but went nearly 26 minutes before scoring again early in the fourth quarter. By that point, the Tigers (3-1) had reeled off six straight goals to build a 10-5 lead.

Ridgefield took an early 2-0 lead before Wilton scored two goals in 13 seconds, by Liam Sullivan and Robbie Hermann, to tie things up. After Ridgefield regained the lead, Connor Drake scored for Wilton 15 seconds later, off a great setup by Joe Scarfi.

Nolan Quinn gave Wilton a 4-3 lead off a shot from the outside, and the Tigers answered to make it 4-4.

The Warriors were able to get the ball from end to end in the final seconds of the first quarter to score, with Ryan Schriber’s clearing pass from behind the goal finding Scarfi open at midfield. Scarfi carried the ball to inside the box, faked a pass, and fired a rocket from 13 yards under the crossbar with eight seconds left to put Wilton up 5-4.

In the second quarter the Tigers got three goals from Reid Kagan and one from John Mathes to go ahead 8-5 at halftime. Mathes and Weston Carpenter scored goals in the third period, pushing Ridgefield’s lead to 10-5.

For the game, Wilton got one goal apiece from Sullivan, Hermann, Drake, Scarfi, Quinn, Dean DiNanno and Zach Zeyher. Scarfi and DiNanna each had an assist. Andrew Calabrese finished with seven saves in goal.

For Ridgefield, Kagan had three goals and an assist, and Dawson Muller had one goal and three assists. James Isaacson, Carpenter and Mathes added two goals apiece, and Ray Dearth and Noah Gels each scored one goal. Dan Parson finished with nine saves for the Tigers.

