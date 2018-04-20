Wilton travel soccer scoreboard

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in recent travel soccer action:

Girls travel

Under-9

Monroe 1, Wilton White 0

The Wilton White U9 girls braved bitter cold and wind on Sunday, shaking off the winter’s rust with a promising performance in a tough 1-0 loss at Monroe to open their spring season.

Wilton controlled the action for much of what was an evenly played game, outshooting Monroe but surrendering the game’s only goal on a counterattack in the first half. Up front, Harper Crawford, Grayson O’Donnell and Abby Philippon all generated solid scoring opportunities, with Crawford and O’Donnell each striking two shots just wide and Philippon hitting the post on a second-half attempt. Gabby Ray, meantime, controlled the midfield, turning aside a number of Monroe advances to set up her teammates.

Wilton’s defense, which allowed the fewest goals in its league in the fall, picked up where it left off. Ashley Pencu cleared a number of balls from deep in Wilton territory, and Gaby Torres repeatedly stymied the Monroe attack to keep Wilton close throughout. Liesel Schmauch and Mia Timnev came up big in goal, corralling any loose balls in the box and combining to allow just the lone score.

Boys travel

Under-10

Old Greenwich 3, Wilton Blue 2

Wilton Blue took on Old Greenwich Thunder on a frigid spring afternoon April 15 at Merwin Meadows. The first half started off strong with Liam Joy making a fantastic first goal of the game, assisted by Nicholas Marini. Wilton continued to play a robust game with Caiden Crossen, Brendan Morris and Greg Bocchino keeping the pressure on. Despite a tremendous effort by goalie, Peter Braid, Old Greenwich was able to make a goal, bringing the halftime score to 1-1.

In the second half, Wilton continued its forceful performance and took the lead with a beautiful goal by Harrison DeStefano. Old Greenwich steadily gained some ground and ultimately scored twice, despite many blocks by an impressive Brendan Morris in goal and strong defense from Mick Hamilton and Michael DiLullo. Despite the loss, Wilton played a formidable game and is ready for the season ahead.

Under-11

New Canaan 2, Wilton Blue 1

On a cold and windy Sunday in New Canaan, the Wilton Blue Team fought hard but lost a close game, 2-1. The boys worked hard in the first half, with Andrew Partenza and Jack Barker splitting duty in goal, Maddox Backman, Jack Vermeulen, Finn Burke and Evan Arghirescu forming the back line, and Evan Lalor, Lucas Pereira, Jack Crossen, Amit Solomon and Tyler Coppola playing up front. Partenza and Barker stopped eight shots on goal, but one slipped through and Wilton ended the half down 1-0.

In the second half, Arghirescu and Coppola split goalie duties, stopping a combined seven shots. New Canaan got a second goal to take a 2-0 lead, which fired up the Wilton boys. With less than 10 minutes to play, Lalor had a penalty kick from outside the box, which he played down the right side and connected with a sliding Partenza for a Wilton score. Wilton controlled possession for the remainder of the game but could not muster a game-tying goal.