Wilton woman charged in PTSA larceny

A 42-year-old Wilton woman was charged on a warrant April 18 with first degree larceny in connection with unauthorized transactions from the Wilton High School PTSA account.

Police said after an extensive investigation it was found that the PTSA treasurer, Crismari Feliz, had allegedly stolen $24,008 by making unauthorized withdrawals, which she used to pay her personal credit card bills and car lease payments.

Feliz, of 116 Danbury Road, was released on $25,000 bond and will appear in court April 30.

The larceny complaint was made in January by the president of the PTSA.