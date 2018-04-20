Softball: Late rally falls short for Wilton in 6-5 loss

A seventh-inning rally came up just short as the Wilton High softball team suffered a 6-5 loss at Wamogo on Wednesday.

The Warriors (3-4) were down 6-1 going into their final at-bat but plated four runs, capped off by Sophia Strazza’s two-out, three-run homer.

Wamogo had taken a 4-0 lead with four runs in the bottom of the second.

Wilton got a run back in the fifth as Claire Wilson doubled and scored on Hannah Lifrieri’s single to cut the lead to 4-1. Wamogo scored a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.

Lifrieri got things going in the top of the seventh with a lead-off double, scoring on Brianna Catino’s RBI groundout.

A double by Kathleen Condos and single by Maya Farrell kept Wilton’s hope alive, as Strazza followed with a shot t0 centerfield for the three-run homer.

Lifrieri led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, while Strazza was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and run scored.

Notching one hit each were Farrell (single, run), Juliana Musilli (single), Wilson (double, run) and Condos (double, run).

Wilton pitchers Kate Shouvlin and Wilson combined for a four-hitter but Wamogo took advantage of Wilton miscues to score six unearned runs. Shouvlin went two innings, allowing two hits and four runs (all unearned), while walking three. Wilson pitched four innings, giving up two hits and two runs (both unearned) with three walks. She struck out five.