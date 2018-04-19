Wilton tennis teams return from break, sweep Cadets

The Wilton High girls and boys tennis teams returned from spring break with wins over St. Joseph on Tuesday.

The Wilton boys won by score of 6-1 at home, improving its record to 2-3.

The Warriors, playing without number-one singles player Jay Cassone, won 72 of the 79 games in the six matches it won.

St. Joseph fell to 0-3.

The Wilton girls team improved to 3-2 with a 7-0 win at St. Joseph. The Warriors won 84 of the 94 games played, with five matches ending in 6-0, 6-0 scores.

The Cadets dropped to 1-2.

Results were:

Boys tennis

Wilton 6, St. Joseph

Singles:

Drew Morris (SJ) def. Clay Adams, 6-0, 6-2;

Conrad Emerson (W) def. Samir Rajani, 6-0, 6-0;

Tor Aronson (W) def. Jon Jazwinski, 6-0, 6-0;

Ian Kolupaev (W) def. Andrew Hinnau, 6-2, 6-1;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy-Owen McKessy (W) def. Ryan Carlin-Ethan Siegler, 6-1, 6-0;

Rithwik Shivram-Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Jack Donofrio-Mark Yakounc, 6-1, 6-0;

Aidan Burke-Ben Iannuzzi (W) def. Jared Lawrence-Joshua Kimball, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls tennis

Wilton 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Gabby Gatto, 6-1, 6-3;

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Jayne Hickey, 6-0, 6-0;

Arden Lee (W) def. Gina Giannotta, 6-0, 6-0;

Alexandra Iotzova (W) def. Gianna Basso, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Amber Li-Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Debora Yohou-Skylar Shandrowski, 6-0, 6-0;

Victoria Fox-Grace Cahill (W) def. Isabella Watson-Alice Malden, 6-0, 6-0;

Lindsey Kuczo-Julia Morano (W) def. Madeline Rader-Gianna Caruso, 6-4, 6-2.