Baseball: Warriors run-rule Harding, 20-5

The Wilton High baseball team improved to 4-2 with a 20-5 win in six innings at Warren Harding High School on Wednesday.

The winning pitcher was Colin Tietjen (1-1), who started and went three and two-third innings.

Anthony Passantini came on in the fourth and hurled one inning, and Kyle Phillips closed things out over the final one and one-third innings.

Ryan Gabriele was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored, while Dillon Lifrieri went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Ethan Leinberger was 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs, and Jack DiNanno went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored.

Harding dropped to 1-6 with the loss.