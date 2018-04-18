Radio journalist Barrett wins Headliner Award

CBS Radio journalist Dave Barrett of Wilton was recently honored with a 2018 National Headliner Award. On April 16, the Press Club of Atlantic City announced that Barrett had won first place in the broadcast radio networks and syndicators feature and human interest story category for a piece he did on the National Film Registry.

Founded in 1934, the National Headliner Awards honors the best journalism in newspapers, photography, radio, television, and online sites. The annual contest is one of the oldest and largest in the country that recognizes journalistic merit in the communications industry.

“This particular story took several hours to produce. I really enjoy editing in-studio,” said Barrett, whose piece aired in December on CBS Radio’s newscasts and the CBS World News Roundup.

Now in his 18th year at CBS News in New York City, Barrett said he strives “to tell a good story — or several — every day.”

Barrett won a first-place National Headliner Award in 2015 for a piece he did on the Beatles’ first visit to the United States, and second place for a piece he did on Nat King Cole for The Observation Deck last year.

To listen to Barrett’s National Film Registry story, visit https://bit.ly/2EVadpM.