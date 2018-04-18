Bankwell launches Pet Adoption Project

Bankwell has announced the re-launch of its Bankwell Pet Adoption Project that creates awareness about the many dogs and cats in need of homes at animal shelters throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties. This is the second year for the program, which features photos and information about available dogs and cats on billboards, ads, social media, the bank’s website, and throughout all of the bank’s branches. The bank kicked off the program in the spring of 2017, and the adoption rate at local shelters spiked — with more than 75% of featured animals finding a home last year.

Portraits of the featured animals are made possible by local photographer Michael Bagley (michaelbagleyphoto.com). Bagley is passionate about animal rescue, and he devotes hundreds of hours each year, working with animal shelters and rescues to photograph adoptable dogs and cats. Over the last 10 years, he has volunteered his time to photograph tens of thousands of shelter animals seeking a home.

Additionally through June 30, all Bankwell branches will serve as collection points for a wish list of pet supplies to benefit local rescues. A list of those items is available on the bank’s website at mybankwell.com/pleaseadoptme. Bankwell has partnered with Animal Haven, ROAR, STARelief and Pet Assistance, Stamford Animal Control, Red Leash Rescue, Strays & Others, PAWS in Norwalk, One More Dog Rescue, Lexi’s Angels/Shaggy Dog Rescue, WASA, and CT Humane Society for this project. Pet Pantry has offered to provide a complimentary gift for the home of any pet adopted during the program and also serve as a collection point for the wish list of donations. Additionally, Canine Training & Behavioral Services in Wilton will offer a free 30-minute consultation for adopted dogs and The PAWPRINT Market in Darien will provide a $50 gift card to the new owner of any featured pet adopted through the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project.

Bankwell also will be matching donations to local rescues made through the bank’s coin machines that are located throughout most of its branches.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties. More information may be found at mybankwell.com.

