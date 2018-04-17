Wilton girls golf team falls to Greenwich

wilton girls golf
Maya Fazio watches her tee shot on the first hole during the Wilton High girls golf team’s match on Tuesday at Silvermine Golf Club. — J.B. Cozens photo

The Wilton High girls golf team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 172 to 192 loss at Greenwich on Tuesday at Silvermine Golf Club.

Sydney Netherott shot a 39 to lead the Cardinals, who were playing their first match of the season. She was followed by Gracie Sunoo (43), Jane Giuliani (46) and Jessie Marinaccio (50).

The Warriors got a great performance from Karli Williams, who earned medalist honors with a round of 38. Sophia Kammerman and Mays Fazio both came in with 49s, and GiGi Hill shot a 56.

