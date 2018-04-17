Wilton girls golf team falls to Greenwich

The Wilton High girls golf team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 172 to 192 loss at Greenwich on Tuesday at Silvermine Golf Club.

Sydney Netherott shot a 39 to lead the Cardinals, who were playing their first match of the season. She was followed by Gracie Sunoo (43), Jane Giuliani (46) and Jessie Marinaccio (50).

The Warriors got a great performance from Karli Williams, who earned medalist honors with a round of 38. Sophia Kammerman and Mays Fazio both came in with 49s, and GiGi Hill shot a 56.