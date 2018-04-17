Softball: Warriors score walk-off win over Staples

Maya Farrell drove in Claire Wilson with a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh, as the Wilton High softball team defeated Staples, 8-7, on Tuesday at home.

The Warriors evened their record at 3-3. The Wreckers fell to 1-5.

Wilton built a 7-2 lead after four innings but Staples rallied to tie the game with two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Kate Shouvlin slugged a pair of home runs to lead the Wilton offense.

The Wreckers opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the third on a two-run error, but Wilton responded in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run home run by Shouvlin.

The Warriors scored five times with two outs in the fourth to build a 7-2 lead. Highlights included a two-run triple by Sophia Strazza, RBI single by Juliana Musilli and another two-run homer by Shouvlin.

Staples scored twice in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 7-4. In the top of the seventh, the Wreckers rallied for three runs to tie the game, highlighted by Maddie McGarry’s two-run triple and Emily Stone’s two-out RBI double.

Wilton’s winning rally started with a two-out single by Wilson. A dropped third strike, which would have ended the inning, allowed Hannah Lifrieri to reach first and Wilson to move to second. Farrell then lined a double to centerfield to score Wilton with the winning run.

Wilson earned the win with a complete-game effort, going seven innings and allowing seven runs (three earned) on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out three.

Shouvlin was 2-for-3 with two home runs, walk, 4 RBI, and run scored, while Farrell went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, RBI and run scored. Wilson went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Getting one hit each were Hannah Belanger (1-for-3, walk, run), Strazza (1-for-4, triple, 2 RBI, run) and Musilli (1-for-4, RBI, two runs).

For Staples, Stone went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Taylor Rochlin was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. McGarry was 1-for-2 with a triple, walk, two RBI, and two runs.

Sophia Alfero and Maisie Dembski also had doubles for the Wreckers. Also getting hits were Aydan Moskowitz (2 runs) and Maddie Howard (RBI).