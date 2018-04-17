Baseball: Wreckers run-rule Warriors, 12-1

Harris Asadian hurled a three-hitter for Staples on Tuesday, as the Wreckers run-ruled the Wilton High baseball team, 12-1, in five innings in Westport.

Asadian went five innings and allowed one run on three hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts.

Wilton dropped to 3-2 with the loss. Staples improved to 5-0.

The Warriors scored first, with a one in the top of the second when Jack DiNanno doubled and later scored on a sac fly by Jack Forgione.

The Wreckers answered with six in the bottom of the second, and scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Matt Stone and Chris Drbal each had a home run and four RBI for Staples, which knocked out 16 hits.

Ryan Gabriele (1-1) started and took the loss. He went three innings and allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk.

Ethan Leinberger threw one and two thirds innings, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk. Kyle Phillips finished off the final third of an inning, allowing one hit and no runs.