William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s partners with New Story charity

William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty has partnered with New Story, a 501c3 non-profit, to transform lives in Haiti.

For the last two years, New Story has been building communities in Haiti, El Salvador and Bolivia, working with local partners to transform slums into safe, life-changing communities. Each home costs $6,500 and is given to a family in need to impact their lives for generations to come.

“Our company is dedicated to partnering with philanthropic organizations that make a meaningful difference in the world,” said Paul Breunich, President and CEO of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are proud that our latest partnership is with New Story, a non-profit that works toward transforming dangerous living environments in the developing world into communities of safe, sustainable homes.”

After several natural disasters including a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010, and a powerful hurricane in 2016, Haiti’s infrastructure has been impacted. So far the company’s brokerages in New Canaan, Wilton and Scarsdale, as well as its corporate office in Stamford, have completed a home for a family in need. The company has committed to building 21 homes company-wide.

New Story has created an innovative and more transparent model than the traditional charitable giving experience. Operations costs that the charity might incur are paid for through a separate group of investors, meaning every dollar given to New Story through donations goes directly to building homes.

“Our 100 percent model and move-in videos are how we’re providing a unique experience for donors,” said Brett Hagler, CEO of New Story. “We don’t want giving to just be a transaction. We strive to create an experience that truly shows donors how much their donation means to these families.”

“New Story does even more than build houses – they provide jobs and economic stability for the communities they service,” Breunich said. “By hiring local labor and purchasing domestic materials, New Story helps to boost the economies of the countries where they work.”