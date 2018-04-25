Woodcock announces board members

Woodcock Nature Center has announced two new board members as well as a new environmental educator.

Newest board member, Lindsay Sheehy, is a Wilton resident and partner at Holland & Knight in Stamford. She previously served on the board of directors for the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Connecticut and was honored with a 2017 BRAVA Award from the Greenwich YWCA, which recognizes accomplished female professionals who are leaders in their fields, serve as mentors and have a recognized commitment to philanthropy and community involvement.

James Osborn is a director and founding member of a private equity fund focused on clean energy. He has also worked as an investment banker focused on the energy sector and began his career as an environmental engineering consultant. He lives in Ridgefield.

Educator Sam Nunes holds a B.A. in biology from Roger Williams University and recently worked as a seasonal resource assistant at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitoring fish migration along Connecticut’s rivers. His teaching experience includes programs for elementary through high school students, as well as lifeguard classes and swim lessons as an instructor through the American Red Cross. He is developing programs for upper elementary, middle and high school students and will be taking over coordination of Woodcock’s scout programs, among other things.

Executive Director Lenore Eggleston-Herbst said Nunes’ appointment “is a signal of growth for the organization as his role is focused on an area of our programming that we have targeted to expand. In fact, we’re jumping right in and Sam will be running a new after-school program for upper elementary and middle-school students this spring.”