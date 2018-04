Gregory’s Sawmill will remain in business, despite sale of the property, the longtime owner confirmed April 13.

Taber J.S. Gregory has sold the property at 1 and 25 Pimpewaug Road to 1 and 25 Pimpewaug Road LLC for $545,000, according to records at town hall. However, he will continue to operate the sawmill on the land.

“My family has owned the sawmill since the 1800s and we’re still going,” said Gregory. “I’m not going anywhere.”