Wilton Land Trust announces forest preservation effort

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust is partnering with the Aspetuck Land Trust for a large-scale forest preservation initiative effort in Wilton and Weston that is part of a larger regional effort called the Hudson to Housatonic Regional Conservation Partnership.

The public is invited to learn about it and comment at a community forum Wednesday, April 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library. Refreshments will be served at an open house reception from 6:15 to 7 p.m. The first 50 people to arrive will receive gift plants for bees and butterflies.

The land area in Wilton and Weston that the land trust seeks to protect covers more than 350 acres and is adjacent to more than 2,100 acres of already protected land. The lands are considered rare and resilient habitat, critical to the long-term survival of native Connecticut species threatened by the effects of climate change and fragmentation from development.

Wilton Land Conservation Trust and Aspetuck Land Trust seek to preserve this critical habitat by protecting and connecting more land and involving individual landowners in the effort.

“We are excited to announce this forest preservation effort and involve the community in protecting one of the last frontiers of undeveloped open space in our area,” said Donna Merrill, executive director of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. “We invite the citizens of Wilton to attend the community forum to learn more and get involved. Everyone has a role to play to improve our shared environment and everyone can make a difference.”

To register to attend the April 25 community forum, contact Merrill at [email protected].