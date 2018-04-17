Police Log: FedEx scheme, DUI, reckless driving, burglaries, failure to appear

Reckless driving

Christian Iannucci, 32, of Fairfield, was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane April 10 at 11:30 p.m. after police said he drove more than a mile on three wheels following a one-car accident on Route 33.

Police said Iannucci veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole, knocking the right rear wheel and tire off his car. He drove off and did not report the incident to police. His court date is April 24.

Burglary

Jillian L. Katz, 31, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant April 10 for her role in a residential burglary on Feb. 14. She was charged with first degree burglary and sixth degree larceny, held on $25,000 bond and turned over to the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. She appeared in court April 10.

Failure to appear

Florence Loretta Bartlett, 24, of Stamford, turned herself in April 10 at 3:45 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant. She was originally issued a ticket last November which she failed to pay. Bartlett was processed and released on a $250 bond. She will appear in court April 23.

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle was broken into April 11 at 7:30 a.m. at the Goddard School, 385 Danbury Road. The suspect, who was driving a newer model gold Dodge Durango, broken the passenger side window and took a purse from inside.

There were reports of similar incidents in Westport during the morning hours that day, matching the vehicle description seen in the surveillance video from the Goddard School.

DUI

William Carrasquillo, 63, of Bethel, was charged with operating under the influence April 12 at 7:16 p.m. on Danbury Road after callers complained of erratic driving and that he stopped to urinate on the street beside his vehicle.

Police said Carrasquillo admitted to having five drinks and failed a field sobriety test. He was released on $260 bond and will appear in court April 23.

FedEx scheme

Three males from Bronx, N.Y. — Mamadu Barry, 20, Mohamed Idriss, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile — were arrested on Wolfpit Road the afternoon of April 13, after a passerby noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the side of the road near Miller-Driscoll School.

Police found that the three had allegedly taken a package that was delivered to an address in Wilton. They were following a FedEx delivery truck to retrieve items they had purchased with fraudulently opened credit cards using the victim’s information.

They were each charged with third-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit third-degree identity theft, and interfering with an officer.

They were released on $1,000 bond. Barry and Idriss will appear in court April 23, while the juvenile will appear April 24.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three verbal domestic calls during the week of April 10 through April 16.