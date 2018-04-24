Person-to-Person turns 50

After marking its 50th year on April 18, Person-to-Person (P2P) will celebrate its golden anniversary with the Transforming Lives gala on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 11 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency in Old Greenwich. Tickets will go on sale in early September.

The gala, which will feature a cocktail hour, a sit-down dinner and a soon-to-be-named guest speaker, will also have a live band and paddle raise. The event is anticipating an attendance of 500 people. Guests will include volunteers, supporters and sponsors who are “good as gold” and who have been pivotal to the 50-year success of Person-to-Person.

Event Chairs Doon Foster, Kristina Gregory, Judy Kilmartin and Kelly Wheeler are overseeing the gala committee. To become a sponsor or volunteer, email Alison de Lavis at [email protected]

Proceeds will support P2P programs, serving more than 23,000 individuals annually.

P2P Executive Director Ceci Maher shares the agency’s origins as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., saying, “Rev. Dr. Robert Nelson Back, former rector of Saint Luke’s Parish in Darien, attended seminary with Dr. King and wanted the community to respond to his assassination as well as to growing civil rights issues. Parish member Jean Sherman became the agency’s first executive director, and P2P has continued to grow from there.”