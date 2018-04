The cast of West Side Story is ready to present one of the most memorable musicals of all time from April 27-May 12 at The Wilton Playshop on Lovers Lane. Performances are  April 27, 28, May 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12 at 8 p.m., April 29 and May 6 at 2. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides a $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.