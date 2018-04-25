Music on the Hill celebrates Scandinavia

Music on the Hill presents Music of Scandinavia on Friday, April 27, at 8 p.m. at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road.

The Festival Chorus combines with the professional Chamber Chorus to perform music spanning a range of time and styles, from Grieg and Sibelius to timeless folk melodies and a choral Sakkijarven Polkka. The program includes new works by Norway’s Kim André Arnesen and Sweden’s Mårten Jansson.

“Choral music has a particular place in these countries,” says David H. Connell, Music on the Hill artistic director and this concert’s conductor. With deeply historic roots — in cathedral choirs and the choral societies of ancient universities — choral music “helps to weave the social fabric.” Native composers place a high value on writing music to be sung.

Music of Scandinavia is presented free with sponsorship from the Danish American Club of Greenwich.

To receive notice of future workshops and concerts, subscribe to the mailing list by visiting musiconthehillCT.org.