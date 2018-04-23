Laughter is ‘medicine’ for nursing agency

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is planning Laugh Out Loud, a benefit to be held Saturday, May 5, at 6:30, at The Westport Woman’s Club in Westport. This comedy-for-a-cause event will raise money to benefit the nonprofit home healthcare agency’s patients in need and will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions and the stand-up comedy of Lisa Blythe Perlman, Ellen Loyd and Kevin Flynn.

This year’s auction offerings include tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live, Conan O’Brien, a Yankees/Red Sox game, and a stay at the Hob Knob Inn on Martha’s Vineyard, and more.

Event sponsors to date include Carol and George Bauer, Day Pitney, Cohen and Wolf, PC, Keith and Denise Johnson, Sterling Equities, Pustola Associates, Ken Edgar and Denise Harvey, Pullman & Comley, TownVibe, Janet and Peter Lebovitz, Dave and Sara Hunt, Fairfield County Bank, and Liz Fox.

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are still available. For tickets or more information, call 203-834-6341, ext. 304 or register online at visitingnurse.net.