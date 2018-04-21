Seniors to hear about honey

The AARP Norwalk-Wilton chapter will meet Thursday, April 26, at noon at St. Paul’s on the Green, 60 East Avenue, Norwalk. The guest speaker will be Marina Marchese, owner of Red Bee Honey in Westport and author of “Honey Connoisseur” and “Honeybee Lessons in the World of Bees and Honey.”

Guest will taste Red Bee honey and learn about the diversity of honeys and their unique flavors.

Marchese’s books, Red Bee honeys, and other products will be for sale at the event, and free refreshments will be served.

The AARP chapter will also be collecting pasta, sauces, and other items for the Norwalk Food Pantry. Also, a $2 donation is requested.

All visitors are welcome. For information, call AARP President Evelyn Aman at 203-229-0870.