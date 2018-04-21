Parent support group

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) Support Group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meeting is free, confidential, safe, and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.



Meetings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently. The next meeting is Monday, April 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton.



For information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa at [email protected], or text 203-970-4130. Parents may also visit namisouthwestct.com.