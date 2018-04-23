Letter: St. Baldrick’s raises more than $30,00

To the Editor:

On behalf of the students and faculty of Wilton High School who hosted the annual St. Baldrick’s event to shave our hair to fund-raise towards pediatric cancer research on March 13, 2018, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the local organizations and individuals who volunteered their time and donations for our mission.

As an organization, we are very grateful to the barbers/hair stylists who donated their time and truly made this event possible. We would not have been able to host the fund-raiser without the participation of Agron Komoni, Kreshnik Komoni, and Dawn Pazar from Agron’s Barbershop in Wilton, as well as Carline Dean of Illumination Salon in Wilton, and Gerard Ventrella of Branchville Hair Design in Wilton. Refreshments were generously provided by Wilton Pizza, Planet Pizza of Norwalk, and The Village Market of Wilton.

We were also fortunate to work with a wide array of creative individuals who generously enhanced the evening with their talents. The night would not have been nearly as fun without the musical entertainment provided by Cameron Berg, Ethan Reichgut, Kyle Saxon, Maxton Santos, Adam Harley, and Connor Adams. In addition, Calvin Nichols donated his time to take pictures of the enjoyment displayed throughout the evening, including the shavees as their heads were shaved.

At the school, we have staff involved that annually helps to make this event a reality. Without the support of the Wilton High School Custodial Staff and the medical support provided by Karen Boehme, we would not be able to host this event. As such, we thank them for assisting in ensuring our safety and cleanliness in the environment. We would also like to give our sincerest gratitude to Dana and Michael Mccreesh for their annual donation of hats for our shavees. Their continued support of the St. Baldrick’s community in Wilton has made a tremendous impact year in and year out.

The event was a major success and as of now, the fund-raiser tallied a total of over $30,000. All those who volunteered and participated made the event fun, while also helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

Sincerely,

Johnny Maggio, Kyle Shifrin, Patrick Verrilli, Owen McKessy, Michael Hueglin, and Ryan Ettie

St. Baldrick’s Student Board of Wilton High School and

August Theoharides, Christian Weber, Connor Burke, Dominick Polito, and Scott Verrilli

2019 Leadership Team