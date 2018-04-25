Letter: Dems invite all to Spring Breakfast

To the Editors:

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee has a wonderful, longstanding tradition of honoring local members of our community and hearing from a distinguished speaker at our annual Spring Breakfast. On Saturday, April 28, we will be honoring Selectwoman Deborah McFadden and attorney Paul Burnham, and we are pleased to welcome Jeremy Stein, the executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV) as keynote speaker.

CAGV has helped lead the campaign for sensible firearms legislation. We look forward to hearing how the Parkland school shootings and other recent events have changed the

landscape. As our nation’s concerns regarding gun safety reach a new level of urgency, we encourage everyone to take this opportunity to hear from one of those on the front lines.

The breakfast is our annual opportunity to honor Democrats who have served not only our Party, but the greater Wilton community for years and often decades. In recognizing McFadden and Burnham, we honor two who have made public service their life’s mission, providing leading voices on countless town boards and committees and serving their Party with equal energy. They are our Democrats of the Year.

We welcome everyone, Democrats and non, to Trackside Teen Center at 9 a.m. on the 28th. Tickets are available at our website for $35 until April 21, and then $40 at our website or at the door. Kids tickets are $10.

Please join us,

Tom Dubin

Chair, Wilton Democratic Town Committee