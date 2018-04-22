Letter: Gray family thanks supporters

To the Editors:

We would like to thank all of the supporters of the 18th annual Michael Gray Memorial Race that took place on March 3, at Windham Mountain in Windham, NY. Without the generous support of these donors in the community, our event would not be possible.

We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community. Thank you to all the local merchants who were kind enough to sponsor the race or donate to our auction. We would like to personally thank: AMG Catering (Wilton), Ancona’s Liquor (Wilton/Ridgefield), Bianco Rosso Wine Bar & Restaurant(Wilton), Blue Star Bazaar (Wilton), Cannondale Generators (Wilton), Craft 14 Kitchen & Bar (Wilton), Dental Group of Westchester, Designs by Laura (Southport), Flour Water Salt Bread Company (Norwalk), Food First Nutritional Therapy (Wilton), Lee Horticultural Services (Wilton), Outdoor Sports Center (Wilton), Pedigree Ski Shop (Stamford), Rolling Hills Country Club (Wilton), Ski and Sport of Ridgefield (Ridgefield/Westport/NC), Signature Style (Wilton), Tailor Vintage Clothing (Norwalk), The Little Pub (Ridgefield/Wilton), The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood (Rowayton), The Schoolhouse at Cannondale (Wilton), The Village Market (Wilton), The Walter Schalk School of Dance (Fairfield County), Wilton Family Eye Care (Wilton), and Wilton Jewelers (Wilton).

Additionally, we would like to thank the more than 200 racers who participated in the race. The Gray family and the Adaptive Sports Foundation are passionate about improving the lives of people with disabilities through sports and recreation. Our goal is to provide high-quality programs that are safe, fun and enriching for participants. It is through generous donations that we can add depth to our programs. The success of this event depends largely on the generosity and support of businesses and people like you. One hundred percent of the monies raised, will not only help us with the costs associated with the adaptive program, but will enrich the lives of many people with varying disabilities.

Thank you all for your support! And join us next year March 2, 2019.

Sincerely,

The Gray Family

