Town-wide Cleanup Day

The Wilton Conservation Commission will offer the 2018 Town-wide Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 28, from 9 to noon.

Residents are invited to form groups or join individually in cleaning up litter along Wilton roads and the banks of the Norwalk River. Last year, volunteers filled two dumpsters with more than 5,000 pounds of litter collected in three hours.

Participants may gather at the Town Green and choose from a list of sites that are in desperate need of attention. Work gloves, garbage bags and dumpsters will be available at the gazebo.

Pinocchio’s Pizza who will supply all volunteers with a voucher for a free slice of cheese pizza. Wilton Hardware and Wilton Kiwanis have donated to the second annual Town-wide Clean Up Day raffle. Prizes will include gift certificates to local businesses. To be eligible to enter the raffle volunteers must collect a full garbage bag of litter and bring it the Town Green for disposal. The raffle will be drawn at noon and winners must be present.

Anyone interested in volunteering or organizing a group of volunteers may call the Conservation Commission Office at 203-563-0180 or stop by the Town Green at 9 on April 28. The cleanup is rain or shine.