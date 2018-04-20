Children will bind a cookbook

While publishing has come a long way from clay tablets or illuminated manuscripts, the means of binding books has changed little over the years. Children 6 to 12 years old may learn about the history of making books, including the binding process, at a workshop on Saturday, April 21, 11 to 12:30, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road

They will use linen or flax to stitch a small book of Colonial “receipts,” or recipes, children have made during the society’s Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids workshops. Recipes include bannock cakes, pease porridge, pickles, an amulet of green peas, apple tansey, fairy butter, pumpkin bread, cranberry shortbread, New Year’s “cakes”, New England chowder, cheese soufflé with ramps, and pea and watercress Rappahannock. A snack is included, which the children will help prepare.

The cost is $10 per child for members, maximum $25 per family; Non-members: $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register at [email protected] or by calling 203-762-7257.