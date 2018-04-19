Earth Day walks at Woodcock

In honor of Earth Day, Woodcock Nature Center at 56 Deer Run Road will host guided woodland walks and make fairy, gnome and animal homes on Saturday, April 21.

During the walks, people will learn about and discover the unique places that small animals use for shelter.

Each stop along the walk will present a special item, which participants will use to build fairy, gnome and animal homes. Participants will be able to bring their creations home or leave them in the woods for animals to enjoy.

Fairy, Gnome and Animal Homes! Sessions will take place at the following times:

10 to 11:30;

Noon to 1:30;

2 to 3.

All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. There is a $15 per-person fee. Registration is required and non-refundable. Click here to register.

Information: woodcocknaturecenter.org