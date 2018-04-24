Mother’s Day Plant Sale returns in May

It’s that time of year again. Time to get down and dirty to get gardens renovated, planted and growing, and the Wilton Garden Club’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be here in May to help start the process.

Garden club members have been busy preparing for this year’s sale, which is the club’s major fund-raising event, with proceeds going right back to the community.

Most of the propagation efforts started last fall, when members brought in plant “babies” to be nurtured at the Comstock Community Center greenhouse, which the Wilton Garden Club maintains. The “babies” have been nursed all winter by Wilton Garden Club volunteers and the greenhouse is now bursting with luscious blooms that will be a major part of the plant sale.

Along with the greenhouse plants will be those collected during the ongoing spring “digs” held in members’ gardens. This is a major endeavor where members roll up their sleeves, bring their shovels and hand-dig hundreds of their garden jewels, just waiting to dress up people’s gardens with a rainbow of color this summer.

“Plants that are dug locally have a much better survival rate than those that are bought from a nursery. They’re already well adapted to our own local soil and climate,” said Karen Murchison, garden club member and master gardener.

Murchison said no harmful chemicals have been used to stimulate their growth, “unlike most plants purchased at the big box stores,” which makes them “better for the environment and more likely to thrive.”

Pollinator-friendly plants

This year, the club is making a major push to emphasize the environmental benefits of pollinator-friendly plants — native plants that promote biodiversity by acting as hosts for the beneficial insects eaten by birds. As part of this effort, the club will offer two different types of oak tree plugs.

“Oak trees attract such a wide variety of insects that they are considered to be one of the most important trees for woodland dwelling birds,” said Jackie Algon, co-chair of the club’s Conservation Committee.

“We’re hoping to get this message out there and are really encouraging parents to bring their children to the plant sale to buy a tiny oak tree. We’ll be happy to take a picture of them with their child next to their baby oak. Then they can watch as the tree grows over time and compare it to what it looked like when they first brought it home.”

A multitude of pollinator-friendly plants, as well as small trees and shrubs, will be available at the plant sale, where visitors will also find one-stop shopping for:

Thousands of perennials.

Native and pollinator plants.

A choice collection of trees and flowering shrubs.

Organically grown herbs and vegetables.

A unique selection of annuals and wildflowers.

Award-winning dahlias and tropical cannas.

Decorative floral baskets and other Mother’s Day gifts.

There will be a pre-sale Wednesday, May 9, from 9:30 to 1:30 at the Comstock greenhouse at 180 School Road.

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be open Friday, May 11, from noon to 6 and Saturday, May 12, from 10 to 2 at the Wilton Town Green.

Information: wiltongardenclub.org or facebook.com/wiltongardenclub.