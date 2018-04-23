Danbury Raid lecture

Wilton native Ed Hynes will give a talk on Tryon’s Raid during the Revolutionary War on Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m., at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport.

The program will mark the 241st anniversary of the Revolutionary War engagement that began with 1,800 British troops landing at Compo Beach. The four-day raid, which started on April 25, 1777, saw the British marching to Danbury through Wilton and fighting two battles with Colonial forces along the way, led by Maj. Gen. William Tryon, royal governor of the New York province.

Hynes is a Merrill Lynch financial adviser whose interest in the American Revolution dates to his childhood growing up in Wilton next to a home that was partially burned by Tryon’s soldiers.

The raid inspired the book The Bridge Not Taken by Wilton land surveyor Damon Greenleaf Duncan, copies of which are available in the historical society’s gift shop and will be sold that evening.

Admission is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424. On Sunday, April 29, Hynes will repeat this lecture for children ages 10 to 12 at 4 p.m.