Obituary: Brian Edge, 48, formerly of Wilton

Brian Edge, age 48, passed away unexpectedly April 12, 2018.

He was raised in Wilton, where he graduated from Wilton High School in 1987. He then attended the University of Southern California and graduated in 1991. He met his wife, Chris in Wilton and they were married in 1999. They lived in Danbury, CT for 17 years and recently moved to Georgia upon his retirement from South Norwalk Electric and Water after 26 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Chris, his parents Thomas and Sylvia Edge, longtime residents of Wilton, CT, now residing in Sun City Center, Florida. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Edge Jr.

He had many talents and passions — among them, his favorites were softball, poker and support of the Liverpool Football Club.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in his name.