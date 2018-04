Wilton High School sophomore Alexander Koutsoukos, left, and his brother, Middlebrook seventh grader Lukas Koutsoukos, right, competed at the Hudson Valley competition of the National History Bee and Bowl at West Point Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., on April 7. After beating varsity, junior varsity, and middle school teams, the brothers went head-to-head and Alexander defeated his younger brother. Information: historybowl.com. — Contributed photo