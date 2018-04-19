Freeplay will perform in Norwalk

Wilton High School’s Freeplay troupe will perform hilarious, fast-paced, audience-interactive improv comedy with a sophisticated flair at The Carriage House Arts Center in Norwalk on Saturday, April 21.

Freeplay features Chicago-style short form, long form and musical improvisation, directed by Second City Conservatory alumna and Wilton High School English and theater arts teacher Heather DeLude.

Tickets are $15, or $10 for students and seniors, and include refreshments at intermission. They may be purchased online at carriagehouseartscenter.org or at the door.

The Carriage House Arts Center is in Cranbury Park, 390 Grumman Avenue in Norwalk.

Information: carriagehouseartscenter.org/freeplay