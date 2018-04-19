Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

10 Things You Need to Learn About College Admissions, Thursday, April 19, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultant Beth Manners will review the process from putting a college list together to writing an essay. For high school students and their parents. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paint it Up!, Friday, April 20, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Gigantic Spring Book Sale, Saturday, April 21, Wilton Library. Early buyer’s admission is $15, from 7 to 9 a.m. Free admission from 9 to 5. Books, DVDs, CDs in more than 50 categories. Rotary Club will sell hot dogs at lunchtime with proceeds benefiting the library.

Fairy, Gnome and Animal Homes, Saturday, April 21, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Three guided walks are offered: 10-11:30, noon-1:30, 2-3:30. Collect items along the way and then build a habitat to take home. $15/child. Information/registration: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance, Saturday, April 21, 6-9 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, Station Road. Girls in third through fifth grades may attend with their dad, uncle, grandfather or an older relative. Dance floor with DJ Marvin Parsons, photo sessions, nail painting, refreshments. Formal dress recommended. Tickets: $50 per couple, $25 per additional guest, available at trackside.org. Information: 203-834-2888 or email [email protected].

Gigantic Spring Book Sale, Sunday, April 22, noon-5, Wilton Library. Books, DVDs, CDs in more than 50 categories.

Make an Earth Day Terrarium, Sunday, April 22, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Fill a glass vase with rocks, sand, soil and succulents. For ages 18 and up with Connecticut library card. Registration required; $15. Register: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Gigantic Spring Book Sale, Monday, April 23,10-5 Wilton Library. Books, DVDs, CDs in more than 50 categories. Books half-price.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Monday, April 23, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Kyle Riseley will present her work of landscapes. Free, registration suggested. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Parent Information Series, Tuesday, April 24, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Psychologists Susan Bauerfeld and Chris Parrott will answer parents’ questions on managing the impact and influence of digital devices and content. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Gigantic Spring Book Sale, Tuesday, April 24,10-5 Wilton Library. Books, DVDs, CDs in more than 50 categories. $5/bag day.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, April 24, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Last September by Elizabeth Bowen. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Paint it Up!, Tuesday, April 24, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, April 24, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

What’s Available for Seniors in Wilton? Tuesday, April 24, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Sarah Heath, director of Wilton Social Services, will discuss the services and volunteer opportunities for senior citizens in our town. Paul and Susan Doyle of Oasis Senior Advisors will present the senior living options available in the community. Free, reservations requested: 203-762-2600

April Walk for Seniors, Thursday, April 26, 10 a.m. Meet at the Commuter Lot, north of Orem’s. Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk along the Norwalk River Valley Trail. All levels welcomed. Free. Optional lunch at Orem’s. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Succession Planning for Small Business, Thursday, April 26, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn about succession strategies, possible tax ramifications, and using life insurance as a funding vehicle. Presenter Andrew White is a financial adviser with Charter Oak Insurance and Financial Services Co.

Music of Scandinavia, Friday, April 27, 8 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Festival Chorus and professional Chamber Chorus perform music from folk melodies to Sibelius including new works by Norway’s Kim André Arnesen and Sweden’s Mårten Jansson. Free. Information: musiconthehillCT.org.

West Side Story, Friday, April 27, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Wilton Democratic Town Committee Spring Breakfast, Saturday, April 28, 9-11, Trackside Teen Center, Station Road. Selectwoman Deborah McFadden and attorney Paul Burnham will be honored as Democrats of the Year. Guest speaker is Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence. Tickets: $35 in advance (wiltondems.org), $40 at the door, $5 for children 6-18, free for children 5 and under.

Town-wide Cleanup Day, Saturday, April 28, 9 to noon, Town Green. Residents are invited to pick up litter along roadsides and river banks. Meet at the Town Green. Free pizza, raffles.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, April 28, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Vernal Pool Walk, Saturday, April 28, 1-2:30, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Learn about amphibians and why vernal pools are so important to their survival. Tall, waterproof boots suggested. Trails are not stroller-friendly. Registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Art in the Barn Exhibition, Saturday, April 28, 1-6, browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Road. Artists preview for the show Blue/Green: color/code/context featuring works by more than 50 artists. Show runs through May 1. Hours are 1-5. Information: 203-834-0623 or [email protected].

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, April 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Asperger’s Are Us focuses on four friends on the Autism spectrum who have bonded through humor and performed as a comedy troupe. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, Sunday, April 29, 3:30-4:30, Wilton Library. The Friendship Concert — Music of Joseph M. russo, highlights woodwind compositions. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

West Side Story, Sunday , April 29, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Author Talk, Monday, April 30, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jeff Benedict discusses his book, Tiger Woods, written with Armen Keteyian. The authors delve into the life behind the golfer’s professional facade. Benedict is also author of Little Pink House and will sign copies of both books. Q&A follows talk. Free, registration highly recommended. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Women Who Are Changing the World, Wednesday, May 2, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Vanity Fair Deputy Editor Kira Pollack will discuss her book Firsts: The Women Who Are Changing the World. Presented by Wilton PEO chapters. Admission: $20, $10 for students. Register in advance by mailing a check payable to “PEO Chapter W” to Del Overby, 105 Pine Ridge Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or call Sharon Thawley at 203-858-4526.

West Side Story, Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

West Side Story, Friday, May 4, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Guided Bird Walk, Saturday, May 5, 8-10 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Join birding expert Joe Bear to see and hear migrating birds. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Mutt Strut, Saturday, May 5, 10-2, Norwalk River Valley Trail. Meet at the commuter parking lot on Route 7 at Wolfpit Road. Goody bags, prizes. Registration: $20 by April 20; $30 after that date: http://muttstrut.nrvt-trail.com/.

West Side Story, Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

West Side Story, Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, May 8, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, May 8, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

West Side Story, Thursday, May 10, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

West Side Story, Friday, May 11, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

West Side Story, Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The classic love story with score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim will be performed. Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. Thrifty Thursday provides $5 discount. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.