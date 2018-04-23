Democrats discuss strategies for election victory

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee is participating in an event, How Democrats Can Win in 2018, on Monday, April 30, 7:30-9 p.m., in the Public Reading Room of Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport.

Political consultant Will Robinson of The New Media Firm, will discuss Danica Roem’s victory over an incumbent Republican to become the first openly transgender person elected to the Virginia General Assembly. There will also be representatives from progressive groups including Planned Parenthood, Moms Demand Action, Connecticut Against Gun Violence, and others.

The event is co-sponsored by the Democratic Women of Westport and the Westport Democratic Town Committee. RSVP: [email protected].