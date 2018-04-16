Boys golf: After growing year, Warriors ready to break out

With two freshmen and two sophomores in the starting lineup, the Wilton High boys golf team was a work in progress last season.

That progress should be evident when the Warriors open their season on Tuesday against Stamford.

A year older and with one year of varsity experience under their belts, the four returning starters look destined to surpass last year’s six wins.

“There’s some really good players in there. We going to be a little bit tougher this year than we were last year. We’re going to do a lot better,” said head coach Jack Majesky. “This is a ‘going to get even’ year.”

Wilton is led by junior captain Devon Filaski, the team’s top golfer last year and a two-year starter. Also back are sophomore Robert Hickey, who had the second-lowest average last season, and the next two low scorers in sophomore Drew Saumier and junior Jack Cromwell.

The Warriors also got stronger thanks to the addition of sophomore Andrew Smith, who had the lowest score (84) at the team’s two-day,18-hole qualifier last week. Despite having not been on the greens at all this spring, and the windy conditions, the other four starters all came in around 88.

Two seniors, returner Will Kalin and newcomer Patrick Verrilli, will also be looking for playing time on the varsity team.

The Warriors also return junior Andrew Segall, and have four other new players in sophomore Scott Verrilli and freshmen Max Mannino, Alex Jelilian and Roen Crameri.