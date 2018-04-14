Girls lacrosse: Wilton defense continues to shine in win over Glastonbury

The Wilton High girls lacrosse team turned in another impressive defensive effort on Saturday in an 8-3 win over Glastonbury at Lilly Field.

The Warriors (3-1) held the Tomahawks scoreless for more than 31 minutes to open the game, building a 5-0 lead early in the second half.

Through five games, Wilton has allowed only 17 goals — an average of 3.4 goals per game.

Glastonbury fell to 2-1 with the loss.

The Warriors broke a scoreless tie midway through the first half on a pair of goals in a span of a minute by Sophia Sudano. Taylor LaMantia found the back of the net at 6:17 and Sudano scored again at 1:16 to make it 4-0. Eva Greco’s goal in the final seconds gave Wilton a 5-0 halftime lead.

Abby Baker put Glastonbury on board with 18:31 left to play, and Marina DiPiazzo scored at 16:47 to make it 5-2. The Warriors answered by scoring three times in a span of just over three minutes — with goals by Paisley Eagan, Greco and Sudano —to up the lead to 8-2 with 13:23 left.

Leah Suydam scored Glastonbury’s final goal.

Sudano tallied four goals to lead the Wilton attack, while Greco scored two goals and Eagan had one goal and two assists. LaMantia also scored and Olivia Gladstein had two assists.

Paige Brown (seven saves) and Bridget Wall (three saves) split time in goal for Wilton. Maura Shiring had six saves for Glastonbury.

Tori Hurley and Izzy Hawkins each had an assist for the Tomahawks.