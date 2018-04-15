Rooney to be honored at Our Lady of Fatima gala

The Our Lady of Fatima-Wilton Home School Association (HSA) will honor parish and school religious education director Kathleen Rooney during its 2018 Gala Fundraiser on Saturday, April 21, at the Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield.

Rooney will honored by the HSA for making a difference to the school community and exemplifying Our Lady of Fatima School in Wilton’s “the service above self” motto.

Rooney, an Our Lady of Fatima parishioner for more than 39 years, has been dedicated to the youth of the parish and school for more than 33 years. She is responsible for managing the Our Lady of Fatima Parish and School Religious Education program, Vacation Bible School, and teaching middle school religion classes.

She began her service as religious education director in 1985, and has taught in the school since 1993.

Our Lady of Fatima Principal Stanley Steele said he is “thrilled” to have an opportunity to recognize Rooney’s “contributions and devotion” to Our Lady of Fatima.

“Mrs. Rooney is an inspiration to our school community,” said Steele. “She is the guiding force for our pre-K through eighth grade students’ daily religious education and is instrumental in preparing each child to receive Reconciliation, the Eucharist and Confirmation.”

Our Lady of Fatima Pastor Reggie Norman said Rooney is “the heart of our Parish Religious Education Program” and “a valued member of our parish staff.”

“Through her guidance and leadership efforts, thousands of children have been nurtured and educated in the Catholic faith,” he said. “I am delighted the school has chosen to recognize her at this event.”

This year’s HSA gala will be a masquerade ball, featuring a live jazz band, dinner, dancing, an open bar and live auction.

Tickets are $100 per person or $750 for a table of eight. They may be purchased at charityauction.bid/fatimagala.