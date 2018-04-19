Senior Center News

Wellness fair

Hundreds of exhibitors join with RVNA to provide free health screenings and information at the agency’s annual health and wellness fair on Saturday, April 21, from 10 to 3, at East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield.

Screenings include cholesterol, glucose, vision and skin exams, along with balance assessments and much more. Everything is free and no appointments are necessary.

Book discussion

On Tuesday, April 24, Miwako Ogasawara will lead a discussion of The Last September by Elizabeth Bowen. This is a social satire of the dying Anglo-Irish Protestant Ascendancy set around 1920, the period of violent uprisings of the ultimately successful Irish War of Independence against the ruling class which had dominated Ireland for about 300 years.

The discussion takes place in the senior center game room at 11. Lunch ($3) is served at noon. Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a place. Books are available at Wilton Library.

Lunch and tour

Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge invites Wilton senior citizens to a sit-down lunch on Monday, April 30, at noon. Transportation from Comstock Community Center will be provided. Lunch will be prepared by executive chef, Corey Seigel, and will be followed by a guided tour of the independent living and rehab community.

Call the senior center 203-834-6240 to reserve a place for lunch and/or the bus, which will depart from Comstock at 11:15.

What’s available for seniors?

Sarah Heath, director of Social Services for Wilton, will present a range of social activities and services available to senior citizens in Wilton on Tuesday, April 24, at 3, in the senior center lounge. Paul and Susan Doyle from Oasis Senior Advisors will describe the options available when considering where to live in the future. This program is presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. Reservations: Janet Johnson 203-762-2600.

Downsized gourmet

Table for one or two? It’s sometimes difficult to prepare a tasty and nutritious meal for only one or two people. To help solve this problem, Oasis Senior Advisors of Fairﬁeld County and The Greens at Cannondale have teamed up with Chef Biagio of The Greens.

On Wednesday, April 25, at 11:15, in the senior center cafe, Chef Biagio will demonstrate how to prepare a week’s worth of healthy, affordable, easy-to-prepare meals for your downsized lifestyle. Leave with a shopping list and easy-to-follow recipes. Registration: 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, April 20, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, April 23, 9:15, Create Like the Great; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Drawing the Landscape; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, April 24, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with Miwako Ogasawara; 11:30, Feed Your Heart at Ridgefield VNA; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, April 25, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Watercolor Workshop; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, April 26, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.