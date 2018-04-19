Library Lines

Annual buying spree is here

The big event happening at Wilton Library this weekend is the highly anticipated Annual Gigantic Book Sale that takes place on Saturday, April 21, through Tuesday, April 24. According to repeat buyers, the annual fund-raiser is one of the best-organized book sales around, with more than 70,000 items segmented into more than 50 categories — mysteries, gardening, art books, travel, and science fiction; gently used, collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, and books on CD. The sale also features a large collection of vinyl in pop, classical, holiday and Broadway music. The buying begins with the Early Buyers session on Saturday, from 7 to 9 a.m. with an admission fee of $15 for first dibs on the entire book sale; then beginning at 9, the sale is open to everyone with no admission for the remainder of the sale. On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Wilton will be selling hot dogs with proceeds benefiting the library. The hours for the sale are Saturday, 7 to 9 a.m. Early Buyers; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with open admission throughout the rest of the sale; Sunday, April 22, noon to 5, Monday, April 23, 10 to 5, with items half-priced and on Tuesday, April 24, 10 to 5, (extended hours) and $5 per bag supplied by the library. New this year is the Collectors Corner, an area for rare and collectible books that will be priced as marked and available to be purchased and taken on the spot, no waiting for the results of an auction. Thanks to the long hours and dedication of the tireless book sale volunteers, this sale is always a treasure for the community in terms of its quality, quantity and value.

Weir Farm artist exhibits

Kyle Riseley, the Weir Farm artist-in-residence for April, brings her recently completed works to the library for an exhibition on Monday, April 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. An avid and active conservationist, Kyle paints landscapes that clearly reflect her time spent outdoors in the natural world — which makes Weir Farm a perfect canvas for her. Her early career in design and photography have influenced the many ways she uses color, light, and form to bring the viewer into her world of mossy habitats, sandy walkways, and marbled skies. Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Discussion on impact of digital devices

Psychologists Susan Bauerfeld and Chris Parrott return to the library on Tuesday, April 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. They will lead a follow-up discussion of their recent talk that highlighted taking a different approach to managing the impact and influence of digital devices and content based on how both devices and human relationships can influence behavior. Parents are asked to bring their questions to the forum. There is no charge; registration is required.

Letting the inner painter out

Another Paint It Up! session is being offered on Tuesday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their creativity and join a fun night of chatting and chilling. The library supplies the canvases, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces to copy and inspire the inner artist in everyone. Absolutely no art experience is required. A $5 fee will be collected upon arrival to cover the cost of materials. The program is for adults, ages 18 and up. Space is limited therefore registration is required.

Next in line for small business

For the small-business community, the library presents an informative seminar, Succession Planning for Small Business, on Thursday, April 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. In this program, attendees will learn about succession strategies and using life insurance as a funding vehicle. Specific succession techniques will be discussed as well as the tax ramifications that may arise in such planning. Presenter Andrew White is a financial adviser with Charter Oak Insurance and Financial Services Co. There is no charge. Registration is recommended. The media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.