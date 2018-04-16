Goodwill eyes Wilton for store

A spokesman for Goodwill Industries of Western and Northern Connecticut confirmed April 9 that the organization is interested in opening a retail operation in Wilton.

Goodwill was actively seeking a Wilton location last year, but could find nothing available in the size it needs, said Ken Bennett, vice president of retail services and facilities for Goodwill, based in Bridgeport.

The company needs about 12,000 square feet for a store, he said.

Nothing of that size was available at the time, but Goodwill would be interested if something became available, he said.

Goodwill Industries provides vocational services for people with disabilities and special needs.

More than 60% of its operating revenue comes from the sale of donated goods in its retail stores.

Wilton is the proposed location of a new donation center for Goodwill. Bennett represented the company April 9 during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposed donation center, at 17 Danbury Road.

Bennett said the center would handle only incoming donations for sorting and recycling. A truck would visit to make pickups three times a week. There would be no overnight parking of trucks, he said in response to questions from the audience and the commissioners.

The commission closed the public hearing and is expected to vote on the proposed permit use of existing retail space for a donation center at a future meeting.

Goodwill operates stores in area towns including Stamford, Danbury and Westport.