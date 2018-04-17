Consensus for drive-through pharmacy regulations

The Planning and Zoning Commission April 9 gave a consensus of approval for the concept of drive-through pharmacies in town and asked Planning Director Bob Nerney to prepare a resolution for the next meeting.

Realtor Kevin O’Brien of O’Brien Premier Properties, the applicant, answered final questions at a public hearing April 9 about the details of his idea. There is no specific application for such a pharmacy in town.

Technically, O’Brien is seeking amendments to three sections of the zoning regulations so that a pharmacy with drive-in facilities can be allowed.

Banks are now the only businesses in town with drive-through capabilities. Fast food restaurants with drive-through lanes are not permitted by zoning regulations.