Parade committee begins Memorial Day plans

With Memorial Day just six weeks away, the parade committee has begun planning for its annual event under new leadership. Marine Corps veteran Jim Newton has taken over the reins from Ray Tobiassen and Bud Boucher has taken on the job as treasurer.

The committee invites individuals and organizations who would like to join in this year’s parade on May 28. Those who would like to do so are asked to call Newton at 203-414-9847 before May 15.

The parade starts at 21 River Road with Grand Marshal George Ongley leading the procession. It continues up Ridgefield Road past the Wilton Congregational Church to Hillside Cemetery where the Rev. Shanon White will give the invocation, followed by keynote speaker Tom Moore, adjutant of American Legion Post 86. The names of Wilton veterans who have died this past year will be read with a bell tolled for each name.

Any veteran who would like their picture included in the veteran photo pages in the Wilton Bulletin should email them to Jeannette Ross at [email protected], or drop them off or mail to 16 Bailey Ave., Ridgefield, CT 06877.

The parade committee receives no funding from the town so donations are always welcomed from individuals or companies. These may be mailed to “Wilton Parade Committee “at P.O. Box 75, Wilton, CT 06897.