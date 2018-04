Clearview Capital, a private equity firm in Stamford whose co-founder, James Andersen, lives in Wilton, has acquired Community Medical Services Holdings in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to published reports.

Community Medical Services Holdings is a substance abuse treatment firm.

Financial terms of the deal were not available.

Clearview acquired CMS from undisclosed inactive majority owners who did not maintain an ongoing take in the company, according to a published report.