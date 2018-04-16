Sweetheart dance at Trackside

Trackside will host its first ever Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance on Saturday, April 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the teen center on Station Road. Girls in third through fifth grades may attend with their dad, uncle, grandfather or an older relative.

There will be a dance floor with DJ Marvin Parsons, photo sessions, nail painting, and refreshments. Formal dress is recommended. The price is $50 per couple, $25 per additional guest.

Tickets are available at trackside.org. For more information, call 203-834-2888 or email [email protected].