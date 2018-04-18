Wilton PEO chapters celebrate the Year of Women

Everyone knows the name of the first man who walked on the moon. But who was the first woman to command a space shuttle? Eileen Collins. Or the first American woman to walk in space? Kathryn Sullivan.

Mothers and grandmothers are invited to bring their daughters and granddaughters to Wilton Library on Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m., to hear Kira Pollack, deputy editor of Vanity Fair magazine, talk about Firsts: The Women Who Are Changing the World. Fathers and grandfathers are invited to bring their sons and grandsons as well to the program presented by Wilton PEO chapters.

Using a multimedia presentation, Pollack will talk about the multigenerational, multicultural, all-female team that made this project happen. She’ll provide a behind-the-scenes look at the interviews and the production of the book and videos. She’ll also discuss what her team learned about women and the issues women care about, including work-life balance, sexism and equal pay.

The book features 46 groundbreaking women from different generations, lifestyles, and career choices.

“Kira will help us keep our finger on the pulse that started with the historic 2017 Women’s March on Washington and continued with the #MeToo movement and the “Silence Breakers” on the cover of Time magazine’s Person of the Year issue,” a press release from PEO said.

Pollack is an award-winning photo director, film director and executive producer with more than 20 years of experience in visual journalism. As director of photography and visual enterprise at Time, she was responsible for producing Time’s multi-platform enterprise journalism.

Admission is $20, $10 for students. Seating is limited. Register in advance by mailing a check payable to “PEO Chapter W” to Del Overby, 105 Pine Ridge Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or call Sharon Thawley at 203-858-4526.

The PEO Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. All proceeds will benefit PEO grants, awards and scholarships to support women’s education.

For information about PEO membership, email Carol Kaelin at [email protected] or visit peointernational.org.