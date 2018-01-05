Wilton sports events postponed

Due to school cancellations on Thursday and Friday, multiple Wilton High varsity sports events have been postponed.

The Wilton High girls basketball team’s game at New Canaan scheduled for to night has been moved to Saturday at 1.

The boys basketball game at home vs. New Canaan has been moved to Saturday night at either 7 or 7:30.

The Wilton boys swim and dive team’s season opener at McMahon/Norwalk, scheduled for today, will now take place on Monday.

The WHS gymnastics team’s season opener at home and the wrestling team’s dual meet at Fairfield Warde, both scheduled for Thursday, are still to be rescheduled.

The gymnastics team’s first meet is now on Monday at home against Westhill and New Canaan. The wrestling team will be at the Fairfield Warde tournament on Saturday at 9.

The Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team takes on Ridgefield on Saturday at 1 at SoNo Icehouse in Norwalk.

The second FCIAC developmental indoor track and field meet will be held at Wilton High on Saturday morning at 9:30.