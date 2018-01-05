Wilton police report on storm: ‘mostly quiet’

Capt. Robert Cipolla reports Wilton police had only one accident to respond to related to Thursday’s snowstorm. “Fortunately, it appeared as though people took the advice to stay indoors and off the roads,” he said.

Police also responded to four reports of hazardous situations due to trees or wires down. These were all resolved fairly quickly, he said. Eversource was quick to respond in most of the situations involving wires.

“As people begin to venture out onto the roadways it is anticipated we may receive more reports of trees down due to the high winds during the overnight. We will keep you all updated with any significant impacts to travel as a result,” he said.

He “highly recommended” that people who do not need to venture out, wait indoors today while public works and state crews continue their clean-up work.