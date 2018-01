Metro-North will operate on a reduced weekday schedule today, Jan. 5. Some trains will be combined, while others will be canceled due to the impact of Thursday’s storm and extremely low temperatures.

For details, visit http://web.mta.info/supplemental/mnr/mnr_weather_info.html.

Rail customers should anticipate delays and use caution when entering and exiting trains, and on platforms and staircases. Metro-North’s Guide to Winter Weather Travel may be found at http://web.mta.info/coldWeather/